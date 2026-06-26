Google AI highlight: “Massive 2025 Takedown: In June 2025, a nationwide sweep charged 324 defendants—including 96 doctors and nurses—for a record-breaking $14.6 billion in fraudulent Medicare schemes.”

That’s big chunk of money.

I’m interested in the doctors who participated. It’s a good sample to study. In depth.

Because, after all, doctors are supposed to be honest. Supposed to be.

For instance, were any of the docs DEI cases in med school?