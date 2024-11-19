These accusations come on the heels of Trump nominating Gaetz for Attorney General.

This is serious, because the AG is the number one law enforcement officer in America.

Of course, the AG heads up the Justice Department, part of the Executive Branch, which falls under the ultimate control of the President.

Which brings up the fact that former President Bill Clinton had sex with Monica Lewinsky, a young intern, between 1995 and 1997. He had sex with Monica in the Oval Office and other rooms of the White House.

He lied about having sex with her. Then admitted he did.

THEN HE SERVED OUT THE REST OF HIS TERM AS PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES.

BECAUSE THE SENATE WOULD NOT IMPEACH HIM.

But the Senate could now vote to deny Gaetz the position of Attorney General.

And puff itself up with pride at its moral stance.

Just saying.

IF Gaetz paid 2 women for sex, and if, as another accusation states, he had sex with a 17-year-old girl (2017) and then stopped the relationship when he learned she was underage…

Were these women working for him as interns under his control, as in the case of Bill Clinton? NO.

Since his Presidency, Clinton has given keynote speeches at Democratic National Conventions. He founded and led the Clinton Foundation. He’s traveled the world attending elite Globalist meetings and conferences. He’s been accorded great respect internationally.

Just saying.

Didn’t Clinton also fly on Jeffrey Epstein’s private plane?

Two wrongs don’t make a right. But in Clinton’s case, his wrong hasn’t been used to bar him from the Presidency or his later participation in political causes and events.

Keep in mind: