A giant plot to steal everybody’s medical data isn’t necessary.

People are signing up to be spied on, “for their own good.” The field of implanted and wearable medical devices is rapidly expanding. Companies are making bucks.

People are volunteering to turn over what’s happening inside their bodies to their doctors and digital storage platforms.

More and more doctors are prescribing these devices to their patients. Just like they prescribe drugs.

Some of the devices are covered by insurance. More will be covered.

My favorite category of device is called RPM. Remote Patient Monitoring. Think: anytime, anywhere, and continuous. You’re in New York, Istanbul, Beijing, Kalamazoo, and your device is sending your body data to a Center, where it’s stored and analyzed (by AI).

Here are a few RPM devices:

Dexcom G7, and Abbott Freestyle Libre, for glucose monitoring.

Omron Platiunum BP, for blood pressure.

AliveCor, and KardiaMobile, for measuring electrical heart activity.

Wellue O2Ring, to measure pulse.

Withings Body, keeps track of body weight.

Here is a partial list of currently available wearable and implantable devices covering a wide range of medical-data grabbing inside the human body.

They extract data on heart activity, sleep apnea, hormonal changes, glucose levels, possible seizures, skin temperature, stress, body movement while asleep, breathing during sleep, biorhythms, “vitality score,” oxygen saturation, menstrual cycles, and more:

Apple Watch Series 10 & Ultra 2, Whoop 5.0 & Whoop MG, Dexcom G7 & Stelo, Empatica Embrace2 & EmbracePlus, Oura Ring 4, Wellue O2Ring, Hexoskin Smart Shirt, Samsung Galaxy Ring, Evie Ring, CardiacSense CSF-3 Watch, Withings ScanWatch 2, Muse S Headband, TempTraq, Abbott's Lingo, KnowLabs Bio-RFID Sensor, Afon Technology's Glucowear.

How many of these devices have you heard of?

I scored one; the Apple Watch.

There’s money to be made selling people their own body data—I’ve written about this for years. “Give us what you’ve got and we’ll sell it back to you.”

I prefer this line of approach: