I’m not making these up. They come from Google Search AI.

“Scientists are using engineered E. coli to turn plastic waste into the Parkinson’s drug Levodopa.”

A scene springs into view. A TV ad features a crowd of patients lined up next to a HUGE garbage waste dump, where doctors in white coats are picking out pieces of plastic and inserting them into complex machinery connected to test tubes and beakers…at the far end, PILLS emerge, and the patients cheer and nurses hand out the pills and the patients gobble them up.

Just what they want—genetically engineered E. coli and plastic garbage. Who could resist?

Note: No one is saying Levodopa cures Parkinson’s. And the last time I looked, there is no definitive test for Parkinson’s. It’s a condition defined by a collection of symptoms.

So these physical manifestations could be caused by a pesticide, a toxic vaccine, a toxic medical drug, chemical pollution, lead in the water…

But no problem. Patients will still line up for E. coli plus plastic garbage. Hurray!

Here’s another startling headline:

“Daily multivitamins may delay biological aging by up to 5 months. A new study suggests exactly 7 hours and 19 minutes of sleep may be optimal for lowering Type 2 diabetes risk.”

Wow. Delay aging by five months! Instead of wrinkled cheeks in July, wrinkled cheeks at the end of December. What a relief that would be.

And don’t dare sleep for 7 hours and 20 minutes, that would screw up the whole benefit…make sure it’s exactly 19 minutes. Every night.

Nerve wracking. But don’t worry, there are plenty of drugs for nerves.

I just called my doctor after a perfectly timed night of sleep. I spoke to the nurse, who congratulated me. It was an AI nurse. She said: