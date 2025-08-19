(This is Part-2; for Part-1, go here.)

This is a very interesting story. It involves the late molecular biologist, Harvey Bialy, who was the scientific editor of the prestigious journal, Nature/Biotechnology, from 1984 to 1996.

I met Harvey in 1987, while I was writing AIDS INC. He had already come out and said HIV was not the cause of AIDS. He was attracting a great deal of controversy.

In my research, I was at the point of discovering that HIV had the function of an enormous cover story in Africa.

“The virus” was said to be the cause of widespread suffering, illness, and death on the continent. I knew that was a lie.

I suddenly realized HIV was being used as a cover for all that illness and death—which was ACTUALLY being caused by intentional starvation, global corporate theft of fertile African farmland, contaminated water, corporate industrial pollution…

There were MANY actions being taken by local African governments and their international allied predators to keep Africans weak and dispossessed. Why? Easier then to capture large chunks of territory for exploitation.

I suddenly saw the whole picture. With HIV as the cover story.

I wanted to find out if anyone else agreed with me.

A friend suggested I talk with Harvey and gave me his phone number. He said, “If anybody knows about this, Harvey will. He lived in Africa for years. He worked there.”

I called Harvey. He was friendly and straightforward. I said, “Listen, I have this idea about what’s going on in Africa. It involves HIV and the real causes of death and dying over there…”

Without waiting for a green light to go ahead, I launched into the explanation I just gave you above.

A few minutes later, when I was done, there was silence on the other end of the line.

Then Harvey said: