Medical destruction continues.

What better place to find the lies than CNN?

ONE: “Six dairy herds in Nevada have tested positive for a newer variant of the H5N1 bird flu virus that’s been associated with severe infections in humans, according to the Nevada Department of Agriculture.”

“Scientists say these infections with a different type of virus mark an inflection point in the nation’s efforts to contain the virus: It may be here to stay.”

Uh-huh. Bird flu virus may be here to stay.

Meaning: The chronic presence of a virus that doesn’t exist allows public health fanatics to kill as many cattle as they want to, at any time, to “stop the spread.”

Part of a campaign to get Americans to stop eating beef. Because cows farting will fry the planet.

Eating meat can provide (some, many) people with too much energy and too many health benefits. People must be weak and easily controllable.

Cattle ranchers, as their herds are slaughtered, will go broke, and sell out to large land developers and/or government entities.