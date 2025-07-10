In this piece, I’m not even questioning the mainstream categories and labels of disease—which happen to be rife with fraud. No, I’m accepting, for purposes of discussion, all those labels.

And then I’m citing mainstream sources to give you numbers of medical misdiagnoses in America.

Obviously, this is an important subject, to say the least, because all treatment flows from diagnosis.

OK. Here we go.

VA [Veterans Affairs] Research Currents, July 18, 2014: “Twelve million patients misdiagnosed yearly in America, says VA researcher.”

KFF Health News, December 16, 2022: “How Common Are Misdiagnoses? Study Finds 7.4 Million A Year In US ERs [Emergency Rooms].” “…the study by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality estimates that diagnostic errors end in death for as many as 250,000 patients, while another 370,000 suffer serious harm.”

BMJ Quality and Safety, January 18, 2024: “An estimated 795,000 Americans become permanently disabled or die annually across care settings because dangerous diseases are misdiagnosed.”

Die. Permanently disabled.

These numbers sound like they’re coming from a major land war.

And mainstream news has mentioned the numbers. So have medical journals.

Therefore, you’d think this would be an ongoing news story.

But no.

It surfaces every once in a while, for a day or two, and then…nothing.

Which makes the public believe it isn’t such a big deal—even though any half-awake person actually thinking about the numbers would be shocked.

Suppose the US got involved a big war tomorrow, and then a year from now it came out that 800,000 of our soldiers had been killed or permanently disabled?

800,000.

Can you imagine the uproar?