Here’s the story.

Dr. Sam Bailey is a great woman. She should be left alone to tell the truth.

End of story. Case closed.

But it isn’t closed.

So the rest of the story needs to go global. Now. The uproar needs to be huge. Against the New Zealand medical elite. They have to feel the pain, because they’re committing egregious crimes.

Sam Bailey has been speaking the truth about the COVID scam for years. She’s exposed it as a fraud, an invented ‘disease’ made up of nonsense and non-logic.

So now, the Medical Council of New Zealand has charged her with offenses, including, get this, “Covid-19 (Established).” Huh? What does even mean? These morons can’t even explain themselves. They may as well be saying, “We charge her with ‘we’re right and she’s wrong’.”

But they’re also fining her for the result of a trial HELD WITHOUT HER PRESENCE. That’s right.

They’re presenting her with a bill for…

$150,000.

For writing and speaking.

—Let’s review. Pay attention. Doctor speaks and writes about COVID as a scientific fraud. Medical authorities level a gibberish charge against her. A trial is held without the doctor’s presence. The doctor is fined $150,000.

Obviously, the Medical Council is now running negative ads for tourists who might want to vacation or live in New Zealand: DON’T COME HERE IF YOU VALUE THE TRUTH AND FREE SPEECH IN ANY WAY.

NZ medical storm troopers have a very big problem now. They think they’re above public opinion. They think they can put a lid on public uproar.

They picked on the wrong person. Dr. Sam Bailey has a legion of supporters all over the world. For good reason. She’s honest. She’s finds the truth and speaks it and writes it. She doesn’t stop speaking half-way through because she wants to avoid controversy and “keep her followers.”

No. She’s a shining light in this world of rank medical fraud and medical dictatorship.

The NZ Medical Council has dropped a stench-ridden clue about itself in their ridiculous charges against her:

No matter what, they will never honor the principle of free speech.

Why? Because they’re afraid. They’re afraid free speech would expose them as racketeers.

So I’m not asking you, I’m telling you to make this story go global. Spread it far and wide. Show the medical dictators of New Zealand we mean business.

And read the work of

at her Substack

current update

. It’s essential to understanding how the medical cartel fabricates both problems and solutions, and keeps The People in chains.

In the end, people like the Medical Council of New Zealand have only one weapon:

Our silence.

SO DON’T BE SILENT!

-- Jon Rappoport