Read my article on coca leaf as a potential cancer treatment here.

People of the Andes have been chewing coca leaf and drinking the tea for many centuries.

If the effects were severely harmful, they would have stopped.

But apparently, the whole leaf is an energy stimulant and supplier without a crash.

Possibly, it has a positive effect on the mitochondria, those structures in every cell of the body that produce energy.

Nevertheless, coca leaf is banned in America. Possession or sale is a crime.

That’s a Police State tactic. That’s a guard encircling the whole US protecting against the import of the leaf.

Why?

For one reason, imagine how many medical cartel drugs coca might replace. People chew the leaf, they feel better, they have more energy, and a number of “mental disorders” start to fade. Even physical problems that are actually the result of energy depletion go away. Disaster for Pharma.

Of course, coca leaf can’t be patented. And it’s cheap.

There’s more: