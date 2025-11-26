Researchers are hailing a brand new breakthrough. The possibility of diagnosing Alzheimer’s up to six years before “a final diagnosis is made.”

I see several major problems with their new study, but I’m going to put them aside. This big point is, they’re using AI to make predictions. And soon, this will lead to:

“You see, Mr. Jones, when we took your brain scan and applied AI to it, the result was, there is a VERY strong chance you’re on the road to Alzheimer’s. Your current memory problems, which aren’t severe at all, WILL become serious in several years. The good news is, we can intervene now with treatments…”

Get it? Doctors will be predicting for their patients. What effect do you think that will have?

Most patients will give in. “Well, I guess there’s nothing I can really do. I’m going to develop full Alzheimer’s. Unless the treatments work now.”

That’s the programming part of the prediction. The patient will now interpret his own minor problems as SIGNS that he’s on the way to full dementia.

Not only that, he’ll INVENT problems he doesn’t even have, to match the doctor’s prediction.

It’s called a self-fulfilling prophecy. Created, aided, and abetted by the patient himself.

The doctor starts the ball rolling. The patient finishes the job.

It’s a nightmare.