Feb. 27, 2024, NPR runs a piece about the rate of antidepressant use among young people surging during the pandemic.

The following sentence appears: “Researchers used the IQVIA Longitudinal Prescription Database to examine a sample of about 221 million prescriptions written for millions of Americans between the ages 12 to 25, and from 2016 to 2022.”

Ho hum. 221 MILLION prescriptions for drugs written for young people.

No problem because, well, we’re all in favor of “medical care.” We’re a medical civilization.

The political Left is always advocating for more medicine.

Let’s help the young and give them more drugs.

If you’re reading my article, this article, I assume you weren’t raised as a child on a steady diet of pharmaceuticals. I certainly wasn’t.

From the time I was five, until 25, I can recall taking maybe 5 medicines.

If every time I felt sad or anxious I had been carted to the doctor to be examined and prescribed, I’d be dead a dozen times by now.

NPR doesn’t think 221 million prescriptions is worth stopping for—and saying, WAIT. WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON?

It’s government supported health so it must be good.

We’re better than we used to be, as a society, because we’re ingesting more drugs. Especially young people. We have to take care of them.

The brainwashing is wall to wall.

NPR doesn’t stop and say, CHILDREN ON ANTIDEPRESSANTS? WHAT FOR? WHY?

And I’m not even talking about the brain-ripping effects of the drugs. Just the fact that children are “supposed to be taking them.”

Because they have “mental health issues.”

Millions of kids have these “issues?”

As opposed, for instance, to the fact that they’re eating crap food and THAT NEEDS TO BE CHANGED?

The NPR article makes it seem ordinary and usual that kids are taking meds at an astonishing clip. There is no shock, no surprise. No pause. It’s just another reality, like cell phones, like video games, like social media. NOT like SALES AND MARKETING.

Which of course is what it really is. Massive marketing.

The meds are a substitute for parenting.

“You can’t handle your kids? Their behavior is a mystery? You’re too busy? Turn them over to us. We have the answers. We know what’s wrong with them. We can fix it. You can’t. They have disorders and conditions and diseases. We’re the professionals. Relax. Nobody expects you to deal with these medical issues. That’s our job.”

The Pharma marketers are creating a war zone. The children are the target.

And news outlets like NPR are there to pretend all is well.

Every year, the federal government spends about $1.5 TRILLION on healthcare. NPR receives federal $$ through the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. NPR is not about to attack the enormous amount of “healthcare” (meds) loaded on to kids.

We’re supposed to believe every new drug is a scientific step forward.

As opposed to a weapon aimed at body and brain and society.

What do you suppose society is going to look like when these millions of young people on 221 million prescriptions for drugs reach the age of 40? When they’re taking MORE drugs? Because, face it: