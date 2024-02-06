As you know, I’ve presented a great deal of evidence pointing to the fact that viruses are fairy tales. They don’t exist.

Somewhere back in the 19th century, doctors who were treating and failing to cure patients on the basis of bacteria said:

“Let’s tell the world our failures have occurred because, well, there is a much smaller particle we hadn’t found before. THAT particle is causing all the trouble. Let’s call it a virus. Now look, we have to make this wild nonsense and excuse sound like solid science. So we need to publish our ‘findings’. We need to appear very sure of ourselves. Otherwise, people will realize we’re just howling at the moon…”

I also recently showed you that the so-called science of genetics shows shocking similarities to the “science of viruses.”

I published this VERY revealing and boggling statement from genome.cship.org, ‘What is a Gene’:

As we have described above, our knowledge of genes has evolved greatly over the past century. While our understanding has grown, we have also uncovered an increasing number of problematic aspects with simple definitions of a gene…Splicing (including alternative splicing) and intergenic transcription are obviously some of the most problematic aspects…the frequency of mention of these terms in the biological literature has been increasing considerably. Thus, the stage was set for the ENCODE project and the great complexity in transcriptional and regulatory apparatus that it highlighted. At this point, it is not clear what to do: In the extreme, we could declare the concept of the gene dead and try to come up with something completely new that fits all the data. However, it would be hard to do this with consistency. Here, we made a tentative attempt at a compromise, devising updates and patches for the existing definition of a gene.

!!!!!!

That’s a wow which should be trumpeted from rooftops.

Especially since scientists all over the world are busy cutting and splicing “genes” and claiming the process is very precise and useful—and signals a new era in medicine and science.

So…today, I wondered what would happen if I did a search that uncovered “scientific” assertions which combined viruses AND genes.

My thinking was: here are 2 castles in the air. Viruses and genes. When you put them together, what new fake castles do you build on top of the castles you already have?

So I used the search term, “viruses trigger genes.” (Translation: one fairy tale triggers another.)

Here is a group of fabulous statements from the “scientific literature” that popped up:

“Humans and viruses have co-evolved for millennia resulting in a complex host genetic architecture.”

“Virus infection triggers widespread silencing of host genes.”

“Current concepts and principles of genetic predisposition to viral infections in humans are described…”

“By inserting new bits of DNA throughout our genome, viruses have spurred massive changes to our genetic make-up.” This statement is from an article titled: “THE VIRUSES THAT HELPED TO MAKE YOU HUMAN.”

“Viral infection activates Toll-like receptor and RIG-I (retinoic acid-inducible gene I) signaling pathways, leading to phosphorylation of IRF3 (interferon…” I think this quote comes from Martian or possibly Venusian scientists who have developed a language they pretend to understand.

See what’s happening here?