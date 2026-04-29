Here we go.

Google AI: “New research indicates that approximately 10% of people may not respond effectively to GLP-1 drugs for weight loss due to specific genetic variations.”

It’s a great way to get doctors, researchers, and pharma companies off the hook.

“See, it wasn’t our fault that the drug didn’t work. It’s the patient’s genes.”

Can you see where this is going?

It’s not only to be an excuse for drug failures, but also for injuries and deaths from the drugs.

“Well, there was no way of knowing this would happen. Three genes interfered with the drug’s normal pathway and shunted the effects into a different body system, which created a dangerous situation…and the patient died.”