I’m writing to you, Elon, because of all the people on Trump’s team, you’re the guy who specializes in getting things done—start to finish.

Big things.

Whether or not I agree with the aims of some of your projects isn’t the issue. It’s the fact that you get results—this is what I’m focusing on.

Recent developments suggest Kennedy may not be heading for the position he and Trump were celebrating a week or so ago.

The position of Health Czar…

…Overseeing appointments of the right people who will head up HHS, FDA, CDC, NIH, USDA.

And reforming the work of those agencies so they protect the health of Americans, rather than destroy it.

Obviously, all this goes far beyond Kennedy coming up with some sort of task force report on vaccine damage, toxic chemicals in food and in the environment.

During the Presidential campaign, Kennedy brought down tremendous heat on himself, from some of his long-time supporters, by jumping from the Democratic Party and endorsing Trump.

Kennedy was shoving all his chips in on a move he hoped would land him a major role in the next President’s administration. It was a Hail Mary, and it worked.

But now, as I warned months ago, the outcome he wanted may be fading.

Don’t let that happen.

Kennedy is the wild card in the deck of Trump’s team, and Trump has to play that card—no matter how intense the blowback is.

Yes, there will be a storm if Trump actually makes Kennedy Health Czar. Big Pharma, Big Ag, Big Media—all of them will unleash their fury.

Maybe you’re indifferent to all this, Elon. Maybe you don’t care whether Kennedy carries out his mission and changes the health landscape of America.

Maybe Kennedy himself is backing away from the challenge.

But even in pure practical terms, if the promise of Kennedy’s place in the new administration fizzles, millions of Americans who are engaged in the Health Freedom movement are going to make their voices heard.

And then THEY will be bringing a storm down on Trump’s head.

I’m telling you, Elon, however bright you think Trump’s New Day and your Day are going to be; that glow will be superseded by what can happen to America’s Health, if Kennedy is pushed front and center and forced, if necessary, to take on the full mantle of Health Czar.

Alongside other independent journalists, investigators, and activists, I’ve spent 35 years documenting and laying bare the high crimes of the Pharmaceutical/Medical Cartel. Kennedy is aware of these crimes. If Trump gives him full wide-ranging powers, and if Kennedy shakes off any internal reluctance he’s experiencing, you and the rest of us will see a Revolution on the order of 1776.

I do not exaggerate.

Nor do I exaggerate when I tell you this Health Revolution is as necessary as the one which formed the basis of our Constitutional Republic.

There will be Hell to pay if the Health Revolution’s light goes out.

The ever-mounting and dire effects on the lives of Americans, who are trying to survive in a sea of toxicity—THAT is the biggest swamp which has to be drained.

I think you grasp what I mean.

So again, because you’re the can-do guy, you’re the finisher of what you start, and you’re a major player on Trump’s team, go to work.

Shred whatever and whoever you have to, to move Kennedy up in the rotation, so he gets the full position he was promised.

If you make that come to pass, Kennedy won’t be alone. A massive number of us will be behind him—not only urging him on, but forcing him to go the full distance.

In some of your comments since you took over Twitter, you’ve made it clear that you know what Evil is. From your point of view.

I’m telling you the Evil which has been perpetrated by the highest “health authorities” in the land, under a false banner of political neutrality, exceeds any of the deeds of villainous organizations in the science fiction classics you were raised on.

These deeds and organizations are real, here and now, and the leaders believe they occupy seats of power from which they can never be toppled.

Doesn’t that set the stage for a mission a true Knight would gladly embark on?

Go to work, Elon.

Get this done, come hell or high water, before there are no Americans left who are healthy enough to make the future great again.

Kennedy has cast himself in the role of the man who will the lead the revolution. He’s parlayed his reputation and his famous family name. I can think of a hundred people better suited for the job of Health Czar. But they don’t have the cache. He’s the man we have. So we have to push him and shape his course of action. We have to take him past where he wants to go.

I’m sure you’re familiar with that action, Elon. I’m sure you’ve pushed people in your organizations past where they wanted to go. And when they arrived, they thanked their lucky stars you attached jets to them and pointed them in the right direction.

Kennedy, in his numerous investigations, in his battles in courts, has come upon deep crimes he felt he could never expose to the wide public—if he were a politician. Because the public would never believe him; instead, they would excoriate him and call him a whacko.

Well, now Kennedy is a politician. And he stands at that very crossroad.

Trump promised to back him to the hilt. But we know those promises can fade like wilted flowers when the reality of governing the country takes over from the job of winning an election.

You can close that gap. You can take Trump to the woodshed long enough to make him see he has to make good on his vow.

Like every vital situation on the ground, in real life, as opposed to Fantasy City, we’re dealing with many imperfections. They have to be bulldozed and plowed under. As we plunge ahead. We can’t play nice and hold weekend educational seminars. We have to shovel shit out of the way and go forward.

You understand that.

The stakes are so high, you need to convince and compel the players to do what they have to.

This is the moment.

Shove the obstructers off the road.

Whatever you have to do, string together enough consecutive good moments for Trump and Kennedy to make this Revolution take off.

And be there to see it through.

Screw the doubters and naysayers. At bottom, they WANT failure.

You’re not built that way. So harness your drive for winning and direct it, this time, toward the far shore almost nobody believes we can actually reach.

That race and that arrival at the finish line is what has always made the thing called History.

-- Jon Rappoport