I just finished reading an excerpt from your interview with Tucker Carlson. You finally blew a major whistle:

The Hepatitis B vaccine.

You mentioned the long-term CDC cover-up of a 1999 study showing the vaccine caused a huge spike in autism. Meaning: brain damage in children. MANY children.

In the interview, you alluded to how the study was hidden and rewritten to conceal the truth about the Hep B vaccine.

So my question is: DO YOU KNOW THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN AN INTERVIEW AND A PRESS CONFERENCE?

A full-blown press conference is not the same thing as sitting down with Tucker.

A full-dress HHS press conference, delivered by you, in your official capacity as HHS Secretary, with a large room full of reporters and cameras, with you flanked by other HHS officials, who have briefed themselves completely on the nature and details of the CDC cover-up…

THAT’S A WHOLE DIFFERENT BALLGAME.

That’s official. That’s government talking. That’s you as the head of a major federal agency, lowering the boom on criminals at the CDC who have been criminals for the past 25 years on this issue of the Hep B vaccine. Causing LOTS of brain damage in children.

It’s you informing the nation.

It’s you in an official role as CRIME FIGHTER. CRUSADER.

It’s nothing like sitting down with Tucker.

YOU KNOW THIS.

So what is your problem?

You’re a crusader with Tucker, and a bureaucrat the rest of the time?

HOLD A DAMN PRESS CONFERENCE ON THE HEP B VACCINE AND TEAR THE CDC A NEW ONE AND DON’T STOP UNTIL YOU NAME NAMES AND REFER THE NAMES TO BONDI FOR CRIMINAL PROSECUTION.

Make that press conference so fucking good and so right and tight that nobody can argue against the findings. The vaccine has been destroying kid’s brains and the CDC has been covering up the crime.

MAKE THAT STICK.

Stop screwing around.

Why the hell do you think MAGA Nation helped put you in the position you’re in now?

People want action and results. MAGA wants you to nail the bastards to the wall.

They don’t care what you say to Tucker.

You’re fumbling the ball, and you’re doing it on purpose.

STOP THAT SHIT.

You’re not playing to a bunch of soccer moms who want you to give them a reason to limit soda pops for their kids.

You’re in the big-time now, Bob.

ACT LIKE IT.

We KNOW you’ve been holding back and faking it so far.

Get your ass in gear.

Or resign.

NOW.

I know a hundred independent medical investigators who could hold the press conference I’m telling you to hold, and by the time they got through speaking from your elite bully pulpit…AMERICA WOULD NEVER BE THE SAME AGAIN.

THE PEOPLE WOULD BE FORCED TO WAKE UP TO MEDICAL HIGH CRIMES AFFECTING MILLIONS OF US. AND THEY’D NEVER BE ABLE TO FALL INTO A HAZY IGNORANT COMA AGAIN.

But you’re not one of those hundred medical investigators. You’re not even close. Even though you know the truth, you’re swallowing it.

You’re not speaking it.

Get your ass in gear.

Or resign.

NOW.

—Does that help, Bob? I sure hope so.

You have no idea how many people are already enraged and fed up with your act.

As they watch you flush a golden opportunity down the toilet.

-- Jon Rappoport