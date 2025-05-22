You know how sometimes shit piles up quite high and you get sick of it? Yeah, well…

I’m putting Elon Musk on hold. In suspended animation. For now.

While two things are sorted out. If they can be.

Because sometimes an issue is too big to fail or succeed.

There are too many accusations without evidence on both sides, too many claims from people who are merely quoted without backup evidence, and way too many tap dancers.

This is one of those issues.

There is currently a lot of smoke surrounding Musk. People for and against him are making all sorts of claims. Is there fire?

Did he, or is he in the process of, combining separate walled-off federal databases of info on all Americans and making them into one giant AI data base, which he and various pals access and hold? For the purpose of forwarding what will amount to a new and improved Surveillance State?

And two, how much fraud and waste did he actually find at the fed agencies he and his DOGE boys investigated?

Was it $5 trillion? $2 trillion? $150 billion? The number seem to be changing over time.

Was Musk lying about the numbers all along?

Let me clarify a couple of points. It wouldn’t surprise me at all if DARPA or NSA or some similar org had already made a single database out of all available federal info on all citizens and residents of the US. And two, unlike some critics of Musk, I don’t hold any fantasies about the holiness of any operating piece of the federal government. As far as I’m concerned, every federal agency, the entire fed bureaucracy is a criminal enterprise. So there’s that. But still…

I want to know what is and what isn’t going on with Musk.

I don’t AUTOMATICALLY believe ANY federal agency employee who claims Musk has committed crimes in his DOGE work, just because that employee says so. I don’t care whether the fed employee is or was, until recently fired, an Inspector General, or a DEI clerk watching porn all day at his desk.

I completely agree with Steve Bannon that we need letters of certification somehow proving exactly how much fraud and waste Musk found at every stop at every federal agency he probed. I say “somehow” because it won’t be easy.

But if Musk says $800 billion at Agency Q, and current employees at Q confirm by signature they agree, I’d tend to go along.

One more thing for now. Let’s say a guy falsely obtained a Social Security number from a dead person, and then used that number to commit a crime. Like posing as a US citizen when he’s actually an illegal alien. Or he used the SS number to get fed-program $$$ he’s not entitled to. Or he used the SS number to pose as a sponsor for homeless children, when he’s really a child trafficker. Let’s say there are many thousands of such guys. How do you discover all of them, if you can’t cross-reference databases? Just asking.

Anyhow, Musk is on hold. He has a lot of explaining to do. For starters. Explaining and proving.

I’m ignoring all the people who have a top-down theory about what’s happening to America and then find it convenient to shove Musk in a slot to align with that theory. I don’t care how loud they’re yelling. I already know a lot about what’s happening to America. I don’t need Musk to confirm that. But I’m not letting him off the hook, either.

-- Jon Rappoport