Yes, Bari is now the head of CBS News. BOOM.

Here is an interesting sentence from a recent Max Blumenthal piece: “With Paramount and CBS News now under his control, the younger Ellison [David, son of billionaire Larry] has installed self-described ‘Zionist fanatic’ Bari Weiss as editor-in-chief.”

So I think Bari should issue a definitive statement on her position on Israel, on the government of Israel.

Not just about Israel-Gaza-Palestinians, but also about the relationship of the US government and Israel’s government.

What does she want?

What does she want to happen?

What should the US do and not do?

How far should the US go in supporting and collaborating with Israel?

SPECIFICS. Not garble, Bari.

Bari should issue the kind of statement which can be referred to going forward, as she shapes the approach of CBS News.

As in: “Well, Bari, you said this, but CBS is now doing THIS.”

As in: “Well, Bari, were you lying THEN, or are you lying NOW? Or BOTH?”

Aside from America needing to know, I think Substack readers and writers have a special interest, because we and you, Bari, have been operating in the same territory. Yes, each one of us is independent, but you could say we’ve been rubbing shoulders along the way.

Where do you stand, Bari?

Here’s a crucial point: