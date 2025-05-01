Here is a link to an article and a video—a father is telling a teacher to stop sharing a book with his child in class.

The book explains how to use a butt plug.

The father and the teacher are having an argument.

A month or so before the 2026 mind-terms, have a team send out a message to every Democrat running for election in the House and Senate—and ask them to reply to the following question:

DO YOU SUPPORT A TEACHER SHOWING YOUNG STUDENTS HOW TO USE A BUTT PLUG? YES OR NO?

Add: REFUSING TO ANSWER MEANS YOU DO SUPPORT THE TEACHER.

And then let the public know that THIS—BUTT PLUGS FOR CHILDREN—is a DIRECT indicator of the overall MORALITY of the Democrat Party.

Then stand back and watch the Democrats go crazy trying to explain what and who they ARE. Watch them tap dance and fumble and lie and twist the issue and deny and watch some of them support butt plugs.

Then, Mr. Trump, give a KEY campaign speech during which you read their insane responses to the butt plug survey, and report the results of that survey. Name names.

I don’t have to tell you how you handle that historic speech. You’ve got those skills down pat.

You’ll also have the chance to comment on Lefty media talking heads. Because they’ll be assailing you for daring to bring up the butt plug issue—meaning they support butt plugs.

I’m not a fan of campaign speeches, but I’ll watch you deliver that one.

—Of course, during the 2026 campaign leading up to the mid-terms, Republicans running for the House and Senate will say, NO I DEFINITELY DON’T SUPPORT TEACHERS TELLING THEIR YOUNG STUDENTS HOW TO USE BUTT PLUGS.

Those Republicans who won’t say that are on their own. They deserve to lose.

Yes, some Democrat candidates will reply to your survey and deny they support butt plugs. But the most radical wing of their own Party will slaughter them for that. Which will make for prime-time must-watch television every night—sheer chaos. Within the Democrat Party.

—Now that I’ve sewed up the 2026 mid-terms for you…you’re welcome. I want only one thing in return: