First, Mr. President, let me congratul—forget it, let’s jump right into the cesspool.

Recently, in Houston, “Dozens of Child Sex Predators Were Deported By The ICE Houston Office.” (link in footnote)

Here is a partial list:

Oct 2: A 27-year-old Salvadoran national with convictions for sexual assault of a child, resisting arrest, and providing false information to law enforcement

Oct 2: A 58-year-old twice-deported Salvadoran national with convictions for aggravated sexual assault of a child and illegal reentry

Oct 16: A 37-year-old twice-deported Mexican national who is a documented Paisas gang member with prior criminal convictions for committing lewd acts against a child under the age of 14 and illegal re-entry

Oct 17: A 50-year-old three-time deported Mexican national with convictions for sexual indecency with a child, cocaine trafficking, DWI (twice), assault, unlawful carrying a weapon, and illegal re-entry

Oct 18: A 44-year-old Mexican national who is a documented Colonia Durango gang member with prior criminal convictions for aggravated sexual assault of a minor, sexual indecency with a child, and larceny (twice)

Oct 22: A 33-year-old twice-deported Ecuadorian national with convictions for unlawful surveillance/installing an imaging device for sexual arousal in a manner to injure a child under the age of 17, and illegal reentry

Oct 23: A 52-year-old twice-deported Salvadoran national with convictions for indecent liberties with a child, DWI, assault of a government employee, assault, and illegal reentry

Oct 28: A 30-year-old twice-deported Guatemalan national with convictions for incest with a minor under the age of 13 and illegal reentry

Now read this statement carefully: “The 25 noncitizens that [U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)] ERO [Enforcement and Removal Operations] Houston removed last month illegally entered the country and then proceeded to prey on the innocence and vulnerability of our children,” [ICE] ERO Houston Field Office Director Bret A. Bradford said in a statement.

This statement reveals these illegal alien predators committed sex crimes against children INSIDE THE UNITED STATES.

And the federal action is DEPORTATION?