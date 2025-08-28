Talking to you, Baltimore, Philly, New Orleans, New York, Chicago, LA, San Francisco…

All you Mayors.

Afraid Trump is going to take you over like he has DC?

Here’s a clue. Go to the GOVERNORS of your states and tell them, loud and clear and publicly, that you can’t deal with crime. You’re tapped out. Your city prosecutors are corrupt. Your criminal caseloads are backed up like bad toilets.

Tell these Governors to their faces and in televised press conferences that they have to declare states of emergency and bring in State Guard personnel to patrol the streets. To crack down hard.

This of course is something the Governors should have done at least a decade ago.

Embarrass these Governors publicly and relentlessly. Make them squirm. Make them look like the phonies they are.

If you’re afraid to call your Governors out because you’re all Democrats, then take the consequences.

Daniel Lurie, you’re the Mayor of San Francisco. Are you really afraid of your pantywaist girly boss, Governor Gwyneth Newsom? Afraid to get in his face about the sewer your city has become?

And you, Brandon Johnson, you’re the Mayor of Chicago. You’re already croaking like a frog about Trump coming into town to take on crime. Go to your Governor, Fatso Pritzker, and roast his lard ass. Take 500 black mothers from the South Side with you. The mothers who know what gangs and drugs are doing to their kids and aren’t afraid to speak up. You’re betraying them every day you’re in office pretending to be Mayor. THEY’LL TELL FATSO PRITZKER WHAT’S WHAT.