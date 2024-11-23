See, THIS is the kind of lunacy on the Left that can turn a voter away from the political party pushing it.

This is where voters can dig their heels in and say: ENOUGH.

The sheer invention of baloney makes people think, “Do these con artists believe we’re completely stupid?”

And when the invention of a problem fits a cockeyed political agenda AND is presented as HELP, as syrupy MEDICAL help “in the new society,” eventually common-sense people wipe it off the map…with their votes, when the opportunity presents itself.

Naturally, CNN runs this story.

“The reality of breast cancer in men” (link in footnote)

The author is Dr. Jamin Brahmbhatt, “a urologist and robotic surgeon with Orlando Health and past president of the Florida Urological Society.”

The article begins:

“A few years ago, I had a male patient who came to me complaining of breast enlargement.”

“At first, we thought it was a side effect of one of his medications for an enlarged prostate. But during the exam, something about one side just didn’t feel right to me.”

“I decided to order a mammogram to take a closer look. The results showed an abnormal spot, which led him to see a specialist.”

“The diagnosis for this man? Breast cancer.”

“Breast cancer in men can be misdiagnosed or overlooked because it’s so rare. Early detection can be lifesaving.”

Isn’t this breathtaking?

Wow.

The patient came in complaining of BREAST enlargement. I’m sure those were his exact words. “Doc, my breasts are enlarged. They used to be perky. Now they sort of hang…”

Just the other day, in an NFL locker room, a sports commentator stood next to a linebacker who had taken his shirt off. The commentator said, “You know, Joe, I heard you went on a heavy workout schedule last summer, but, my God, your whole physical appearance has changed. You’ve got really firmly developed breasts now.”

And Joe replied, “Yeah, Sam, my breasts were the real target of all the weight work I did in the training room.”

Have you watched wrestling on TV lately? Those guys have fantastic breasts.

I don’t understand how the networks get away with showing them. The FCC has rules about that.

—Come on, Doc, get serious. Everybody knows you’re pushing an agenda. Just call it CHEST cancer. For men.

Do you really think people are going to equate men’s chests with women’s breasts? Don’t answer that. There are countless numbers of Wokies who will. They’ll love your article.

But you’re still working an amateur con: