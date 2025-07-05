Several states have backlogs—meaning accused criminals awaiting trial haven’t yet received “needed” psychiatric treatment—before their trials can take place.

Or they’ve been convicted and are serving sentences, but still, they have “the right” to treatment.

So the toxic psych drugs are going to make them better?

In Oklahoma, a defendant accused of lude acts with a girl under 16 was ruled incapable of participating in his own defense—therefore he has to be admitted to a state mental lockup for treatment, to make him sane, before his trial can be held. But there’s a shortage of beds at the hospital, so he’s sitting in a regular jail. And this delay in treatment is considered outrageous, because the defendant “has rights.”

Again, toxic meds are going to make him “sane?”

And of course, the news reports of the case mention NOTHING about the girl, the purported victim. How is SHE doing? “Who cares about her? Let’s all focus on the accused. He’s the one with rights.”

Imagine how you would feel if your young daughter was sexually assaulted by a man who is now lawyered up and demanding mental health treatment before trial.

I suddenly remember something from 40 years ago. One day, I was driving from my apartment into town and saw a young man lumbering along the side of the road being chased by a young woman.

She stabbed him several times. I stopped the car. He jumped in. I drove him to Emergency at UCLA Hospital. While he was being led into a room by a nurse, the young woman who stabbed him walked through the door into the lobby!

I pointed her out to the nurses, and she was taken into custody.

Several months later, I spoke to a prosecutor, who told me she had been judged “not guilty by reason of insanity.”

I said, “You mean guilty by reason of insanity.”

“No,” he said.

I chewed on THAT concept for a few days.

“You were insane at the time, so you aren’t guilty.”

Isn’t psychiatry wonderful?