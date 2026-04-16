Hi Mark. I understand you’re rich. Not a billionaire, but you have deep pockets. So I have an idea for you. Keep reading.

If I were a professor at a medical school, my first day on the job would be my last. I’d explain to my students that the US medical system kills at least 2.25 MILLION Americans every decade. And I’d show them reports and studies that confirm this, and I’d describe those studies.

I’d say to the class, “You’re going to be doctors, so you’ll be part of the system that does all this killing. If one of you, out of all the students sitting here today, decides to DO something about that, and is willing to risk his a career for A MORAL PURPOSE, I’ll have done my job.”

On the way to my car after the class, I’ll be accosted by school security personnel. They’ll take my keys, my school ID, and tell me not to bother going back to my office. I’m done.

I’ll drive to a restaurant, meet a few friends, have lunch, and celebrate with a couple of drinks.

So, Mark, I’ve just given you a script: