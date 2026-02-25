Roger Stone writes: “Mexico is descending deeper into cartel barbarism, and anyone pretending otherwise is lying to the American people. The killing of Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, better known as El Mencho, the longtime leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), has not brought stability or peace. It has ignited a new wave of chaos, arson, blockades, and mass terror that now reaches far beyond border towns and rural smuggling corridors. It has reached airports. It has reached resort cities. It has reached the very places Americans have long been told are safe.”

Right now, US tourists in Mexico are trapped in their hotel rooms. They and their children have been ordered to “shelter in place.” The airports are blockaded by cartel soldiers.

The myth of safe tourist zones in Mexico is dead.

US government officials have refused to take decisive action against the cartels for a long, long time. You see, placing America on a wartime footing is not considered a popular way to go, by politicians, who want to get elected.

But we should be on that wartime footing. Two obvious reasons: fentanyl trafficking, and cartel money being laundered through US banks. There are more reasons, and they aren’t mysteries. For example, vicious child trafficking.

At the same time, Mexico and the US are major trade partners. If the US took decisive action against the cartels, trade would fall into chaos.

All this is EXACTLY what George Washington warned against in his Farewell Address. Avoid entangling foreign alliances. He knew what he was talking about.

But as usual, greed has won the day. $$$ business has risen to top priority.

The US government has ignored the cartels as much as possible. That’s not a strategy. That’s a betrayal.

If the US now invaded Mexico, what about the huge number of Mexicans living in the US?