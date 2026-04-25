Welcome to updated sophisticated mind control.

The announced purpose? Enhancing brain function, not enslaving it. But if the enhancement is externally controlled?

Would you volunteer? Count me out.

The DARPA (Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency) programs are a descendant of the CIA MKULTRA mind control program—with two major procedural differences.

First, the human subjects in the DARPA experiments are volunteers (supposedly), not hijacked to turn them into assassins. And two, the blunt assaults on the brain with CIA drugs have been replaced with very precise efforts to influence/modify specific areas of the brain.

Of course, when it comes to DARPA, there is what is publicly known, and what is secret.

These programs are two-way streets. DARPA researchers attempt to “read a person’s thoughts,” read his brain activity with measuring instruments. And also, the experimenters send signals into the brain to make it operate faster and more efficiently and in enhanced ways.

One goal? A solider, with his thoughts alone, could operate a group of drones attacking a target.

The civilian crossover is obvious: