Stimulus-response.

Pavlov.

The dog who drools when the bell rings—letting him know food is coming. He drools BEFORE the food is there.

That’s basic mind control.

Stimulus comes in, reaction occurs.

The virus narrative is meant to evoke that sequence. It’s meant to make people think, “If I have a virus, I have to see the doctor.”

“If I have a virus, I have a disease.”

“Because viruses are everywhere, I have to get vaccinated.”

“You have H1N1.”

“Give me medicine.”

Stimulus-response. No thinking to interrupt the sequence.

Mind control.

Billions, trillions of PR dollars spent to achieve that conditioned reflex.

I’m not talking abstraction here. This is REAL.