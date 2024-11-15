The playbook was written when the first tribal chief appointed the first official healer. All changes since then have been mere updates to accommodate contemporary language.

Here’s how the playbook is being applied now. [My comments are in brackets.]

First, we have comments from the shithole swamp-creature bureaucratic professionals. For example:

“Kennedy has no experience running a highly complex agency.”

[You mean he doesn’t know how to organize business as usual? He can’t direct researchers who produce meaningless misdirected useless lying studies? He doesn’t know how to make sure highly toxic new drugs are approved for public use? He doesn’t know how to collude properly with pharmaceutical companies? He’s inexperienced in hiding data which reveal the grotesque harm vaccines are creating?]

Then we have the SCIENTISTS AND DOCTORS AND MEDIA PUNDITS weighing in:

“Kennedy isn’t a physician.”

[Exactly, dummy. And thank goodness for that.]

“He’s a vaccine skeptic.”

[And how much pharmaceutical advertising keeps your show on the air?]

“The site he founded attacks vaccines.”

[Yeah? So? You attack all the people who exercised their freedom and just said no and left MILLIONS of unused doses of the COVID shot in cold storage.]

“Kennedy is a threat to public health.”

[By public health, you mean all those fat people waddling down the street looking at their cell phones? How many heart attacks did Vioxx cause again?]

“Kennedy has no experience up close and personal with medical patients.”

[Experience in killing people with chemo and COVID ventilator treatments?]

But this is good. Bring on all the standard attacks.

Let the mind-control perpetrators and their victims have their say. If Kennedy somehow makes it through the Senate confirmation process, the pre-packaged clichés will all be out there for us to put through the ringer. This is a fight we can win.