Editorial Note

Following the interview with a writer of crime fiction published in the previous post (link), Jon returned to the July 27, 2001 issue of his Friday Newsletter for paid subscribers with the next installment of his Mind Control Briefing series.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Tom Kudla Editorial Steward The Jon Rappoport Archive

MK BRIEFING 22:

PROZAC/PROBLEMS/THE DIAGNOSIS

Prozac is the first in a whole line of drugs that tinkers with neurotransmitters in the brain in order to create the illusion of happiness. It is a disaster, as I have indicated.

But we have to understand that it is the DIAGNOSIS that is the hammer. The patient is told he is depressed. Clinically depressed. He is told that this is a medical disorder, that it has the status of an illness, and as such must be treated with medicine.

The diagnosis is mind control.