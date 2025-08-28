3PM, Wednesday, August 27.

Sitting here watching two goofballs report the news on FOX. Underneath their pretty faces is a headline that stays up on the screen, minute after minute:

Minneapolis Church shooter has two names. Robert Westman and Robin Westman.

Neither of the FOX goofs speculates what their own headline means.

I click around to other TV news shows. No speculation there, either.

Make sure you understand this and all will be well: there are no special protected groups in America. Get that through your head and you can relax and feel safe.

The shooter just had two names. Like Charles and Chuck. John and Jack. Fred and Freddy. That’s all.

That’s why FOX put that headline at the bottom of the screen. They just wanted to be accurate and precise. Robert and Robin.

I watched a couple of “former law-enforcement officials” drone on and on, on a couple of news shows. They discussed the laborious process of combing through a shooter’s online postings in order to understand important facts…hospitals could use these guys as anesthesia before major surgeries. They’d just sit there and talk to the patient and he’d go into a coma.

No speculation from them, either, about the two names.

And TV networks wonder why their news show ratings are in the crapper.

On one of the shows—I’ve lost track, they all sound and look pretty much the same—there was a screen shot of Robert and Robin’s weapons and magazines laid out. On one magazine was scrawled: KILL TRUMP. That was OK. People are allowed to see that. I guess Trump is not part of a special protected group. Besides which, as I reported above, there are no protected groups in America.

By the time you read this, the networks might have been forced to speculate on the two names, because 100 million people are already talking about that online. They ARE speculating.

“We are the news. We deal in facts. There are all sorts of posters on social media claiming they know something about the shooter, about Robert and Robin. We don’t like what they’re saying, we don’t agree with what they’re saying, but the sheer volume of it requires us to mention it. Some viewers may find this disturbing, so they should mute us for the next thirty seconds. For those you who continue to listen, just remember: Charles and Chuck. James and Jimmy. Michael and Mike. Andrew and Andy. There’s really nothing to see here or listen to. We’re only talking about THE MURDER OF TWO YOUNG CHILDREN AND THE WOUNDING OF 14 MORE AND THREE ADULTS. THAT’S ALL. AND WE’RE TALKING ABOUT THEIR KILLER. HE HAPPENED TO HAVE TWO NAMES. WE ARE THE NEWS. WE VET AND FILTER EVERYTHING THROUGH OUR INTELLIGENCE ASSETS WHO ARE UNIQUELY QUALIFIED TO DETERMINE WHAT YOU THE AMERICAN PEOPLE NEED TO KNOW AND WE DO THIS FOR YOUR PROTECTION, BECAUSE WE LIVE IN A DEMOCRACY WHERE EVERYONE IS EQUAL AND EVERYONE IS THE SAME NO MATTER WHAT THEIR BACKGROUND OR LIFE CHOICES MAY BE. YOU WANT THE BOTTOM LINE? WE SELL OUR PRECIOUS ASSES EVERY DAY TO THE HGIHEST BIDDER, AND THE BIDDER PRETTY MUCH REMAINS THE SAME EVERY DAY. THAT BIDDER IS KNOWN BY YOU AS THE NATIONAL SECURITY STATE, THE SAME STATE, BY THE WAY, WHICH HAS DECIDED THAT 600,000 CHINESE STUDENTS MUST COME TO OUR COLLEGES AND STRIP EVERY DETAIL OF OUR CLASSIFED RESEARCH PROGRAMS AND CARRY THOSE DETAILS BACK TO CHINA. IN OTHER WORDS, THE NATIONAL SECURITY STATE HAS DECIDED TO DESTROY ITSELF, ACCORDING TO PRESIDENT TRUMP. OK, NOW WE’RE READY TO DISCUSS THE SPECULATION ABOUT THE TWO NAMES. MUTE US FOR THE NEXT 30 SECONDS. WE ARE THE NEWS. WE NEVER LIE BECAUSE WE’RE ALWAYS LYING.

-- Jon Rappoport