NY Post, Sept 30: “Nearly half of all immigrants [investigated] in the Minneapolis-St. Paul Twin Cities were found to have committed some form of immigration fraud during a recent sweep by authorities with the Department of Homeland Security, officials revealed Tuesday.”

“‘Officers encountered blatant marriage fraud, visa overstay, people claiming to work as businesses that can’t be found, forged documents, abuse of the H1B visa system, abuse of the F1 visa, and many other discrepancies,’ US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) director Joseph B. Edlow told reporters Tuesday.”

“Officials didn’t point to a specific group, but the Twin Cities has seen a massive uptick in Somali refugees and immigrants in recent years — with more than 82,000 from the East African country living in Minnesota.”

“USCIS visited 1,000 homes across Minneapolis and St. Paul in the last two weeks and found ‘nearly 50%’ of inhabitants were engaged in some form of immigration fraud.”

“The first refugees from Horn of Africa started arriving in the 1990s as Somalia descended into a violent civil war and famine.”

“‘While most are law-abiding asylum seekers’—former Hennepin County Sheriff Rich Stanek previously told Fox News ‘95%’ are ‘good people’ who want ‘to raise their families’—a minority have caused an outsized negative impact with rampant crime and gang activity.”

Uh-huh. I see. I wonder if the former sheriff realizes that 5% means 1 out of every 20 people.

That would be a disaster, sheriff.

Where is the Governor of Minnesota?