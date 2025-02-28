DOGE, February 17: “The Treasury Access Symbol (TAS) is an identification code linking a Treasury payment to a budget line item (standard financial process). In the Federal Government, the TAS field was optional for ~$4.7 Trillion in payments and was often left blank, making traceability almost impossible.”

The owner of the Cryptogon website writes: “They’re going to quickly stumble on to payments for black world projects and operations and potentially not realize what they’re looking at. It’s hard to imagine that the actual deep state would allow anyone to start pulling on those threads…”

“As for tracing the money: Are the recipients’ bank routing and account numbers present on the payments? If so, the money should be traceable.”

Well, DOGE, are those numbers present?

Tell us.

Are you tracing where the money went?

Is there NO information about where the money went?

If that’s the case, we have a whole new level of crime.

Memo to Pam Bondi and Kristi Noem: GET BUSY.