As you know, I’ve been after both of them on medical issues.

Now that they’re team partners—coming out of the White House—I’ll still be after them. They’ve made promises and declarations.

I’D BE CRAZY IF I WEREN’T ROOTING FOR A HEALTH/MEDICAL REVOLUTION LED BY THEM. I’m certainly not rooting for them to fail. But at the same time, I DON’T TRUST THEM. I want to see results. Major results. I’m not interested in claims about what they’re going to do. I want to see their actions in real time. Big actions. Whatever else they are, they’re politicians. That means they’re selling. I’m not a buyer.

I’m holding their feet to the fire.

Their promises aren’t nothing. No President in the history of this country has made medical promises like Trump has (despite his towering COVID CRIMES). And no President has had a “health czar” like Kennedy. BUT I DON’T TRUST THEM.

I don’t trust them to take the fangs out of the cartel and stop the onslaught of killer drugs and vaccines.

That doesn’t mean I consign Trump and Kennedy to the garbage bin and walk away. I’M AFTER THEM, PRESSURING THEM. I’m not just a severe critic. I am that. But not only that.

I have a stake in the outcome. A huge stake.

Why?

Because the downfall of the MEDICAL SYNDICATE AND CARTEL is my crusade.

And because people can still walk away from medical treatment.

I rate the machinations of the medical cartel the most dangerous of all crises long-term, and the simplest to escape short-term.

So that’s one reason I keep hammering away at MEDICAL.

Next, the crimes of the cartel have to be exposed, because it is the system most worshipped and adored by the majority of the population. They’re moths to the flame of medical care. They’re miles and miles away from even considering the possibility that they’re being conned from pillar to post and prescribed poisons in the process. Waking up is hard to do, but we have to stir the sleepers from their trance.

During this Presidential campaign, Robert Kennedy was by far the most outspoken candidate on medical issues, and yet he mentioned only a fraction of what he knows. So I hammered on him to say more, to reveal more. Now he’s Trump’s appointee to run Health and Human Services. If he’s confirmed by the Senate, we have to make sure he goes all the way. No holds barred.

The federal government (a massive crime syndicate on its own) is pouring trillions of dollars into the medical cartel. MEDICAL is the most expensive item, year after year, in the federal budget.

As another indication of the cartel’s expanding power, I assess that in almost half the 50 States, “healthcare” is the largest industry, if you add up all the components of its structure.

America is becoming a hospital: