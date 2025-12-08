In England, people on these drugs are coming forward on their own—hundreds of them—and reporting acute problems, many of which turn out to be acute inflammation of the pancreas.

At least 125 people have died.

Reports of serious damage of various kinds, from these drugs, are coming in from several countries. Including the US.

This means—and I’ve been writing about this for decades—the original clinical trials of the drugs were useless. They didn’t tell the real story. Or when they did, the manufacturers running the trials lied, hid data, cooked data, invented data.

And regulatory agencies like the FDA let all the lies slide. Looked the other way. Were bought off. When they weren’t bought off, they were too stupid to probe beneath the surface of the data.

There is a major structural problem, too. The regulators rely on “post-marketing follow-up.” In other words, they admit the clinical trials of drugs aren’t sufficient. So patients are made into guinea pigs to see what happens in the real world, for the year or two AFTER the drugs are approved.

Of course, doctors don’t tell their patients that.

You won’t hear this: