What about TERROR? I’ll get to that in a few minutes.

Remix News: “Rome police have arrested three Moroccan men accused of dragging an 18-year-old girl out of her boyfriend’s car and gang raping her while restraining her partner and forcing him to watch.”

“Investigators say the woman was attacked on the evening of Oct. 25 after a migrant gang surrounded the parked car where she and her 24-year-old boyfriend had stopped late at night in Tor Tre Teste park in the Italian capital.”

“Earlier this week, Remix News reported on data from Italy’s interior ministry for 2024, showing that foreign nationals committed 44 percent of all rapes that year, despite comprising just 9 percent of the country’s resident population.”

“The data is even more alarming when focusing on minor suspects. In 2023, government data showed that 56 percent of all arrests of minors for sexual violence were non-Italians.”

National scandal in Italy?

No.

The media aren’t treating it that way.

I ask the question about Chicago Mayor, Brandon Johnson, because he has a similar crisis of his own.

Not a migrant in this case, but a local man, Lawrence Reed, with 72 PRIOR ARRESTS, released by a criminal judge for a recent crime—and then, on a Chicago train, Reed set fire to a woman after he poured gasoline on her and chased her through the train.

Mayor Johnson, questioned at a press conference, passed this off an “ISOLATED INCIDENT.” That’s what he called it.

Yes, isolated 72 prior times with no result that protected the people of Chicago.

Do you see any major new network covering this Chicago story more than once? How about EVERY DAY until there is enough pressure on the Chicago Mayor to force him to talk at length, resign in disgrace, and leave the city for good?