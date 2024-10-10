And its target and territory? The young.

The young looking for a foothold in the world.

Phase One: Young people, badly educated, are told they’re victims.

This has an exciting edge. It seems to mean something, to explain something.

It seems to exonerate. “My confusion isn’t my fault. THEY’RE doing it to me.”

Phase Two: The newly self-crowned victim looks around, trying to decide on a brand. “What kind of victim should I be?”

At this point, government and foundation funded groups emerge out of the fog in the landscape. “You can be gay.” “You can be bi.” “You can be transgender.” “You can be BLM.” “You can be pro-immigration and open borders.” “You can be a Democrat.” “You can be Sanctuary City.” “You can be a Marxist.” “You can have a mental disorder.”

Because these groups own the victim landscape.

It’s their base of operations and recruiting territory.

“First be a victim, and then all doors are open to you.”

“No self-respecting victim wants to work for a living.”

“Your brothers and sisters are the huddled masses from foreign lands coming to America.”

“America is evil.”

“The traditional family is a white elitist criminal enterprise.”

“Money is evil. Unless you can chisel some.”

THIS education substitutes for all the blank years in school.

THIS mind control substitutes for a mind.

A recent wrinkle, spawned by the transgender movement: