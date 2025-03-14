Read my prior explosive piece here.

Why did CDC researcher William Thompson confess, in 2014, that he had…

Cooked an MMR vaccine study and omitted data showing a vaccine-autism connection among young black boys?

Well, he had already confessed on the phone to researcher Brian Hooker…

But was apparently unaware Hooker was recording the phone calls.

When Thompson found out Hooker had the truth on a recording, he was nailed to the wall.

So he went public with a confession, and the CDC tap danced and lied its way through the ensuing scandal.

Imagine how big the scandal could have gotten. The CDC hid a vaccine-autism connection in YOUNG BLACK BOYS.

Thompson knew that “disgraced researcher” Andy Wakefield wasn’t disgraced at all. Wakefield had ALREADY described an MMR vaccine connection in HIS OWN published paper—which was retracted by The Lancet.

Wakefield was discredited and blasted out of the mainstream by heavy medical hitters. Thompson felt very guilty about that…because Thompson could have thrown Andy a lifeline…if Thompson publicly said:

“Andy was right. I found an MMR vaccine connection, too. We both did. Andy is a fine researcher…”

A sordid story—and Dave Weldon, a Florida Congressman at the time, knew it all. He knew Wakefield. In 2004, Dave had submitted Andy’s name as the guy to lead a new autism center that would investigate vaccines and autism.

Dave had submitted “the disgraced researcher,” Andy, as the man who would do the job right.

Dave, in those days, didn’t care that mainstream medical honchos had made Andy persona non grata.

Gotta hand it to Dave.

So now, in 2025, Dave is up to HEAD THE WHOLE CDC.

Are you kidding? The Senate is going to let Dave loose inside the CDC to possibly wreak havoc?