Why hasn’t the vaccine been stopped in the US?

Answer: Because Trump launched the whole program with Warp Speed.

And Kennedy is working for Trump.

And Trump still says the vaccine has saved millions of lives.

Children’s Health Defense: “In an X post that went viral Sunday, Elon Musk said he ‘felt like I was dying’ and almost went to the hospital after taking his second COVID-19 vaccine.”

“Musk was responding to an X post about how Dr. Helmut Sterz, Pfizer’s former chief toxicologist, admitted last month during a German COVID-19 Inquiry that an estimated 60,000 people have died in Germany from Pfizer’s mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, Comirnaty.”

At one time, ten deaths would have been enough to stop a vaccine.

But 60,000 in one country? No problem. Just plunge ahead.

When they were pals, did Musk say to Trump, “Hey Don, you know, your COVID vaccine almost killed me…”

Under Kennedy, the HHS has basically been rearranging a few deck chairs on the Titanic, as far the COVID shots are concerned. Instead of commanding: STOP ALL THE SHOTS.

Meanwhile, the White House has muzzled Kennedy: