Do what you have to do. Go through the inconvenience. Find another place to live and work.

Things where you are are going to get worse before they better. If they get better.

These cities are being SACRIFICED by their political leaders. Sacrificed to a Cause. Mass immigration, Sanctuary, gang violence aimed at destabilization and the perceived “need” for a revolution that changes society, with the ultimate goal of installing a Police State—and not the one being claimed by people who say ICE is installing it. ICE isn’t doing that.

These blue city political leaders are far down on the food chain. They’re taking talking points and marching orders from dyed in the wool Socialists, Communists, and AI technocrats who look forward to the day when they “solve” the problem of violence with a sanitized Police State for real.

And THESE people are in turn marching to the drum of Globalism in a very specific sense. The goal is an International Order which removes the US as the last outpost of freedom in the world. The last obstacle to CONTROL.

After which…a surveillance and enforcement Panopticon.

This is the plan, and it will take time, but in the meantime, these blue city sewers are getting worse.

Use situational awareness. Look around. Move out.

The benefits that remain for living in these cities are disappearing. They’re not what they used to be.

Once upon a time, I lived in New York: