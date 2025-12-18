Jon Rappoport

Jon Rappoport

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joseph A Gorski's avatar
Joseph A Gorski
39m

This is the elephant in the room.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Doug Clark's avatar
Doug Clark
just now

"....to get the information through to Kennedy, but my conclusion is, he’s not interested."

Bullsh!t Jon.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Jon Rappoport · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture