Suppose I told both of you one of heaviest scandals in America has been sitting there, in the open, for 25 years…

…And almost no one has been willing to touch it.

I’ve been covering it for 15 years, and what I’ve gotten back is deafening silence.

On top of everything else, the details of the ongoing scandal and crime are MAINSTREAM: Revered public health expert at Johns Hopkins School of Public Health before her death, and publication in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Yes, this is a medical scandal. I’ve done everything I can to get the information through to Kennedy, but my conclusion is, he’s not interested.

Believe me, he could wave these gold-standard data around like a great sword, and expose the medical cartel in a way it’s never been exposed.

If he RELENTLESSLY, day after day, went on the OFFENSE, with this information, MAHA would finally be winning on a level many people believe is impossible.

Because we’re talking about massive numbers of medically caused deaths, plus severe disabling injuries. MASSIVE numbers.

This deeply involves pharmaceutical companies, the FDA, and numerous public health officials, and doctors.

The scandal has been building for decades, and it’s rolling on with no end in sight.

I’ve worked as an independent reporter since 1982. I’ve never seen such silence about such a giant crime. About a year before her death, I interviewed the Johns Hopkins researcher who broke the ice, and asked her whether the federal government had ever asked her to consult on “fixing the problem,” or to her knowledge had undertaken a major “repair action” on its own. She answered no to both questions.

Are you interested, Tucker? Dr. Robert W. Malone? Will you put this astonishing review in the hands of Kennedy, Dr. Malone?

This isn’t a tease. I’m not holding anything back.

Here is one of my many articles exposing this crime and scandal. Read it and decide whether it’s long past the time for the American people to know what’s being done to them.

Then, cover the story, deploy the sword of Justice, or stay silent.

“The Starfield Medical Revelation, one more time; and the Censorship Industrial Complex” (2024)

It’s been 24 years since Dr. Barbara Starfield published her shocking and earth-shattering review in the Journal of the American Medical Association:

The US medical system kills 225,000 Americans a year with their drugs, mistreatments, and errors.

Per decade, that adds up to 2.25 MILLION killings of Americans. Millions more are severely injured. Year after year. Decade after decade.

Since the publication of her review, “Is US Health Really the Best in the World,” (JAMA, July 26, 2000) the government has done no overhaul of the medical system. There hasn’t been one significant Congressional hearing.

You could say, with accuracy, that Starfield’s report has been censored, even though it was published.

Until her death, Starfield was a revered public health expert at the Johns Hopkins School of Public Health.

I’ve written and spoken about her review and findings dozens of times.

I can also point this out: over the past 24 years, no famous or celebrated or high-ranking DOCTORS came to her side and defended her report publicly and loudly and repeatedly.

There was WIDESPREAD CENSORSHIP within medical ranks.

The truth Starfield uncovered was supposed to be kept silent, and it was. Effectively.

Now, in 2024, we know how many mainstream doctors and medical bureaucrats have been calling for censorship of online medical “disinformation.” It reached new heights during COVID, and it hasn’t stopped.

Well, this is the same breed of doctor and bureaucrat who censored Starfield. They never called her published review disinformation. They just shut it down. It was the truth and they just threw a blanket over it and kept it in the dark. It was one of the most important findings in the history of America and they kept it quiet.

The medical honchos NOW get up on their high horse and demand that “online disinformation” should be censored, when they have been censoring the hideous TRUTH about their own profession.

How is THAT for “cognitive dissonance,” for lying, for covering up, for protecting medical murder on an unthinkable scale, for essentially claiming the right to continue killing Americans at the rate of 2.25 MILLION victims per decade?!

Doctor: “I don’t like what you’re saying about vaccine toxicity. Shut up. By the way, I’ve been shutting up about the fact that my profession has been killing millions and millions and millions of people.”

And there it is. That’s what’s going on. That’s what’s behind all the calls for medical censorship. That’s the grotesque reality. That’s the secret at the bottom of the well.

Medical tyrants want medical censorship because they know where free speech eventually leads and what it points at: their own mass murdering of patients.

Murdering yesterday, today, and tomorrow.

Dr. Barbara Starfield: Journal of the American Medical Association, July 26, 2000; “Is US Health Really the Best in the World?” When will the whole truth be exposed to the American people?

—Well, Tucker, what do you think? And you, Dr. Malone? How about you?

Yes? No? Maybe? Or just more silence?

When I see Kennedy crisscrossing the country and using this SMOKING GUN to wake up America, day after day, week after week, month after month…using this information to bring down the medical cartel, then I’ll know he’s on the right track.

Not before.

-- Jon Rappoport