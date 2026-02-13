Here it is: you bring me on board as a consultant, and I’ll make you into a nightmare force against the medial cartel.

Because let’s face it, right now you’re not. You’re weak. You’re no threat. You stand on good principles, but you have no idea how, in this current landscape, to turn principle into fearsome action.

That’s the truth.

You have to face it. That’s my first requirement. Face reality.

If you can’t do that, you’re cooked.

You should be a PR agency for the truth about high crimes of the medical cartel. A publicity machine that moves like steamroller over the enemy. An unconquerable force, spreading truth in a way that wakes up millions of Americans.

You have no idea how to do that.

In fact, the possibility, the prospect of doing it hasn’t even occurred to you. You’re that lost.

Public relations traditionally means telling lies to a broad swath pf the public. What I mean is, telling the truth.

In these pages, for the past couple of years, and for many years before that, I’ve presented the most damning high crimes of the medical cartel in great detail, with evidence.

There are health freedom and medical freedom and MAHA groups out there who are in a position to pick up those balls and run with them. But they have to want to. And then they have to figure out how to make their moves.

I know the how: