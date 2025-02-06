You’ve been backing Kennedy all the way. That’s good. Yes.

But that’s not enough.

Watching his confirmation hearings, you’ve seen the rapacious wolves come after him.

So this is a crossroad. Do you pin all your hopes on Bobby and support him as he leads the way…and leave it that…

Do you decide ‘kind’ and ‘more evolved’ is the way to deal with his opponents…

Or do you go after them hammer and tongs?

Because they’re coming after him with teeth bared and knives out.

If you opt for Nice and Good and Kind, I have to tell you, you’re throwing him to those wolves.

That’s the hard truth.

Those wolves are not only the Senators, they’re the companies—Pharma itself. And medical associations. And media bought and paid for by Pharma. You know this. You know who Bob’s enemies are. You’d better not leave him out on that plain all by himself. You’d better attack those wolves and make all their most venal crimes known to the world. Not just dispassionately, but with fire.