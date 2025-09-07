I want to make this very clear.

I’ve been at this for a long time. I’m interested in WINNING the war.

And who has to be fighting. And how they have to fight.

In order to WIN.

Not just “seem to win.”

The conclusion I came to was: this has to be a popular, populist, massive public revolt.

Evidence against the cartel—their war crimes—has to be revealed in such a way that millions of people step up to the plate. Their outrage can’t be ignored. It’s too big and too true.

Otherwise, if all the moves in the war are left to government officials—Kennedy among them—we don’t win. Progress occurs, but not victory. And the progress is likely to be scaled back and retracted within government later on.

REVEAL THE CRIMES OF THE MEDICAL CARTEL IN A SUCH A WAY THAT THEY CAN’T BE COVERED UP OR MINIMIZED—AND BRING MILLIONS OF AMERICANS INTO THE FOREGROUND BECAUSE THEY SEE THESE CRIMES. And have to face them. Even though they don’t want to.

For that to happen, there have to be “a bunch of Teddy Roosevelts” with major bully pulpits who KNOW how to make evidence of crimes SINK IN. They know HOW to make the public face the facts and the music.

Kennedy will do what Kennedy does. But he decided not to be one of those men with a bully pulpit traveling the country from town to town in a bus, with his fame and family name and knowledge—talking to parents of kids whose brains were destroyed by vaccines—live streaming the parents, AND the kids sitting there on camera hooked up to ugly machines in order to live the rest of their lives—the way Children’s Health Defense and the great Polly Tommey did, making the 3 devastating VAXXED films. The films Kennedy decided HE DID NOT WANT TO USE HIMSELF IN HIS CAMPAIGN FOR THE PRESIDENCY.

Yes, THAT kind of evidence of high crimes against the medical cartel, presented THAT way, to millions of Americans. To SHOW America what’s going on. To put what’s going on in the faces of all Americans. Using one of the most famous family names in America. Kennedy.

No. He decided NOT to do that.

Not to be THAT relentless endless warrior.

You can listen to a podcast I did, in which I showed Kennedy every move he could make to make VICTORY happen. I pulled NO punches.

Let’s face the truth: