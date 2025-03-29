You can read my first reaction here—the day after Trump welcomed Pfizer head Albert Bourla to a White House reception and called him a “great guy, great businessman.”

Here we go.

Hey Trump, read this. Or get Kennedy to decipher it for you. He needs to see it, too. The info concerns the RNA COVID shot you launched. You know, the one you still defend for “saving millions of lives.”

There is a thing called science. And it’s not the garbage government doctors fed you. You could have found that out, if you’d just stopped, like any intelligent person would, and called a meeting of various medical minds across the spectrum.

But you were blinded by the prospect of rich guys, great guys, in the pharma world, creating a quick injection to slam into the arms of all Americans.

Here’s a piece of truth.

It’s an article I wrote during the COVID years. I’ve shortened, simplified, and sharpened it.

Unfortunately, it still takes a bit of thinking, to grasp the central points. But you’re smart. You just need to STOP assuming those great guys in the pharma crime syndicate will carry the ball for you.

You have a SERIOUS problem there. You need to fix it. The business of America may be business, but not it’s not ALL businesses. Some are better than others. Some are defective. Some are a lot worse than defective. Pfizer, for example.

Ready?

Screw in your brain real tight on this one:

CLINICAL TRIALS OF COVID VACCINES DESIGNED TO FAIL—

PART ONE

What would you say if you found out, in the middle of the warnings and declarations and hype and propaganda about THE PANDEMIC…

If you found out the biggest solution, the VACCINE…

Was DESIGNED to do nothing more than prevent an irritating head cold?