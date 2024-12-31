Everybody knows there’s gold.

The old Servicer mine 20 miles from town, in the hills, closed down in 1998. There was still gold, but not enough to make a profit from. Some people didn’t believe that. So for the next ten years or so, locals and men from far away showed up. A few of them did find gold, but not much. So they stopped looking.

That was good for us. Our town faded back into what it was before the gold fever.

But now there is Selwyn. He moved here from DC a few years ago. He’s a lawyer. He used to work for the US Department of Education.

He started hanging around with Tank, our police chief. Tank told him a story about Olsen’s Cave, out by Servicer. We all know the story. A creek runs through the cave, and it’s filled with rocks and weed sludge. There is gold in the creek, but nobody goes in there because brown bears use the cave.

Tank shot and killed one of the bears last week.

Selwyn has a plan. He wants to build a few houses out there and incorporate a town. I don’t understand the details, but…