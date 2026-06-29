In the past year, I’ve had to shift gears.

I’m not just fighting the medical cartel, I’m fighting MAHA, too, because when you come right down to it, they’re conning America with an illusion of progress.

So we need to fight the people who keep pulling their punches, the people who SAY they’re leading MAHA.

I just dozed off for a second, because I was watching Kennedy testify before a House Committee, and a member slapped down 3 large volumes of reports on the table and asked Kennedy whether the whole Medicare program aligns with…with what? That was unclear to me.

See I conked out for a few seconds.