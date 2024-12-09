Here we go again.

I’ve covered these “outbreaks” for 35 years.

This time, it’s the Congo. The Panzi region.

News reports say about 150 deaths so far. Flu-like symptoms.

Naturally, the World Health Organization has sent their pros to the scene. The language in the news gives the mystery away—it’s going to be a DISEASE, the pros are looking for the cause of INFECTION, and how the DISEASE is TRANSMITTED.

So they’ve already made up their minds. Before getting on the plane.

Brilliant. Just brilliant.

You’d think at least one of these WHO experts would say, “Wait a minute. We don’t know whether it’s a disease, it might be something else…”

He’s not going to say that if he still wants a job and paycheck.

—So let’s look at chronic conditions in the Panzi region of the Congo. You know, the conditions of REAL LIFE: