In this article, you’re going to encounter material you’ve never come face to face with, before.

In past articles, I’ve emphasized how uncertain genetic ‘therapy’ is—it produces unpredictable and disruptive ripple effects in the body. And I’ve repeated many times that genetic ‘therapy’ IS the action of the COVID vaccines.

The death and maiming of people across the world from these injections…explaining how this has happened…MUST include wildcat genetic ripple effects in people’s bodies.

I’ve also written extensively about nanotechnology, and the large risks and unpredictable effects of that technology, particularly when it’s scaled up to the level of mass manufacturing.

To give you an idea of the uncertainties and risks and challenges and what can go horribly wrong, consider this: