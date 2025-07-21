(This is Part-1; For Part-2, go here)

Read

’s article

. It’s devastating.

We’re talking about nation-wide traditional ongoing genital mutilation of women, in Somalia—now brought to the United States.

Are major media covering this? Of course not.

Because we’re supposed to welcome destruction.

And women’s groups are supposed to bow down to “the customs of other cultures,” and keep their mouths shut about this torture of women and girls.

Wolf: “According to the FGM/C Research Initiative, which centers on studying the issue of female genital mutilation, a staggering 99.2% of girls and women in Somalia aged 15-49 have endured female genital mutilation. The average ages when Somali girls are ‘cut’ is from ten to fourteen years of age.”

“The Somali community has the highest percentage of genitally mutilated women in the world; there are 61,000 Somali people in the state of Minnesota alone, and many sources confirm that Somali girls and women continue to suffer genital mutilation while in the United States. In other words, Somali immigrants in Minnesota have not stopped this abuse of ‘their’ girls and women, just because they are now also Minnesotans.”

“Somali ‘female circumcision’ is different from other forms—it is by far the most severe. Somali FGM is Type III genital mutilation, which means the excision of the entire outer part of girls’ genitalia, and the stitching together of the raw wound that is left behind. Somali FGM involves: ‘the complete removal of the clitoris and labia minora, together with the inner surface of the labia majora.”

“Women and girls subjected to this kind of mutilation suffer chronic bleeding, horrific pain during intercourse, problems in childbirth, infections, and dramatically increased mortality…”

I wonder what Omar Fateh would say about all this, if reporters pressed him. He’s the son of a Somali immigrant running for mayor of Minneapolis.

And how about Tampon Tim Walz, the governor of Minnesota? What would he say?

—A culture of torture of women and young girls.

Imported into the US.

Memo to Tom Homan: