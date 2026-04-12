The government of Israel officially declared the war against Iran “The War of Redemption”—thus cementing military and political policy as RELIGIOUS.

And Biblical.

This was Netanyahu’s doing.

It puts things on a whole different level.

Netanyahu sees himself carrying out Divine Command. Nothing less. Or, he’s promoting that image of himself as a con.

Either way, this turns dangerous into super-dangerous.

Netanyahu is using religion to invoke God and what God decrees in this war.

It goes back to the story of Amalek in the Bible. Netanyahu is saying, REMEMBER AMALEK.

Amalek was the leader of the Amalekite tribes who lived in the Negev desert, and suddenly attacked Moses’ people, who were wandering in the desert after escaping from Egypt.

The Amalekites were exceptionally cruel. They attacked the stragglers, the weak, the sick, the elderly, at the end of Moses’ following, at the back of the line, away from his warriors.

The Torah, Exodus: Moses was told God would “utterly blot out the memory of Amalek from under heaven”. In Deuteronomy: God told the Israelites to “remember what Amalek did to you,” and “blot out the remembrance of Amalek.”

Well, now that story is being applied to Israel’s enemies. Iran is Amalek, and “blot out” means “destroy.”

“The War of Redemption” means: