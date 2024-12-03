As you know, I’ve suggested the way to handle resistance to mass deportation of illegal aliens is…

Cut off federal funding to those Sanctuary states and cities.

Make the residents of those states and cities FEEL the difference, when all sorts of programs, which existed only by sucking on the money tit of the federal government, VANISH.

POW.

In a conversation between Mark Levin (FOX) and Border Czar Tom Homan, this exchange took place:

LEVIN: “Tom Homan, you’ve got a very, very powerful weapon that the Democrats, when they’re in power, use against Republican administrations, state and local all the time, federal funding. If you have a governor who says, I’m not going to cooperate, I’m going to block you, well then federal funds should be slashed to that state and I mean hugely so, so the people of that state understand that the governor is the responsible party, that the mayor is the responsible party.”

“They can beat their chest to be sanctuary cities all they want. They’re part of the United States, whether they like it or not. This is a federal issue…But these states, much like the Confederacy, they want to go on their own, they want to do their own thing. To me, you’ve got a powerful weapon among others, which is, OK, no federal funds. Boom…”

HOMAN: “That’s going to happen. I guarantee you, President Trump will do that. But secondly, this administration has turned this world upside down, so now I’m being attacked, right? I’ve got death threats. My family is not even living in my home right now. So all of a sudden, the guys who want to enforce the law are the bad guys; the guys who break the law are the victims…”

Of course, I want to SEE Trump actually DO it. Cut off the funds.

The states can rebel against federal deportation policy. After all, way back when, they ratified the Constitution. The document was a compact signed into existence by the states.

And the federal government can move in to enforce federal law—in this case, immigration law, which makes illegal aliens ILLEGAL.

Then it’s up to the states to decide how much federal heat they’re willing to endure.

They can even secede from the US if they want to. And the federal government can let them, if it wants to. Secede with no more federal $$$ whatsoever.

Civil War could even be on the table, just like it was in 1861. Depending on how insane both sides are.

MANY Americans, who are passive, wouldn’t understand any of this. They would see states vs. feds, and object to their trance being disturbed, not realizing, for example, that…